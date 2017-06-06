Hawks beat Wests in PRL

HAWKS’ defence enabled them to beat West 16-10 in the Port Moresby Rugby League premier division at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

It was a clash of the Papuan teams, the Hiri Trade Group Hawks from Hanuabada and West from Kerema which the Motu-Koitabuans won.

The Hawks denied the opposition with solid defence and excellent attacking to set the pace in the entire match.

The Hanuabada men also had on their lineup PNG Hunters Karo Kauna Jr, who was instrumental in the backline scoring a try on the right edge in the first half.

The Hawks’ 2017 campaign is on track with much commitment and discipline in their games compared to previous seasons and they are playing better under the coaching of former Port Moresby Vipers halfback Edea Morea.

West, with Aigiru John, Lazarus Muri, Andrew Luke and Tau Muri matched the Hawks attack but their direction and execution went begging at times.

The Kerema team was without coach Moses Matuka who was attending family commitments and former Kumul Joshua Kouoru stood in for him.

In the other matches Kone Storms drew 10-all with Souths and Brothers beat Butterflies 22-4.

After week 13, it will be a split round with the top seven and bottom seven divided into two pools with the same format used last season.

This will also apply in the Under 20 competition.

