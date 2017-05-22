Hawks end Flies unbeaten flight in city

By JACK AMI

HAWKS halfback Max Doriga kicked a field goal in the 58th minute to snatch a gritty 15-14 win over the Hohola Flies in the Port Moresby Rugby League A grade fixture at the National Football Stadium Oval 2 on Saturday.

The scores were locked 14-14 with around three minutes on the clock when the Hanuabada side struck the decisive blow from inside the Flies red zone.

The halftime score was 14-4 to the Hawks and the Motuans looked set to bank a valuable win over the unbeaten Flies, who could not get their attack right for most of the match.

Tom Moide and Simon Gari scored tries for the Hawks while Doriga kicked a conversion and two penalty goals for their first-half points while the Flies managed a four-pointer to winger Amula Aniaso.

The small crowd at the NFS were kept entertained if not by the enterprising play then by the hard collisions in centre field. Hawks conceded two tries in the second stanza to Gabby Taune and the Flies fullback added a conversion to get his side level with the Lalokau FM-sponsored side with 10 minutes to go.

But Hawks’ Doriga sealed the match with the one-pointer.

