Hawks get ready for Royal charge in women’s league

By JACK AMI

PORT Moresby Rugby League women’s competition pace-setters Royals take on Hawks in an exciting encounter at the National Football Stadium today.

Royals, boasting a number of seasoned campaigners, have won back-to-back premierships and will be hard to disappoint. They have current Papua New Guinea Palais speedsters Freda Waula and Tere Rema as well as captain Mellie Jacob, Naomi Kaupa, Vero Waula and young Martha Molowia, who all have the capability to threaten any opposition.

Hawks, with skipper Cathy Neap and Ruth Omenefa, will be leading mostly new faces to frustrate their experienced opponents. Royals are currently unbeaten on 12 points and Hawks are in third with 10 points.

In the early matches at 12pm, Kroton Souths are likely to earn two easy competition points at the expense of Hohola Flies while Paga Panthers will test the mettle of Dobo Warriors. Results for the weekend matches: Magani 14 Defence 4; Tarangau 4 West 0; Butterflies 16 Kone Tigers 0.

The official points ladder after round 7: Paga Panthers 14, Royals 12, Hawks 10 West 10, Sisters 8, Tarangau 8, Butterflies 6, Souths 6, Magani 4, Dobo Warriors 2, Defence 0, Kone Tigers 0, Kone Storms 0, Hohola Flies 0.

