Hawks meet Royals in PRL grand final

Vipers forward Samuel Koim and Hunters utility Karo Kauna Jr lead a Hanuabada Hawks side light on experience into the 2017 Port Moresby Rugby League grand final against Royals tomorrow.

Kauna Jr is expected to line up at centre while Koim is at prop.

Hawks coach Edea Morea agreed that his team faced a big challenge beating a side like Royals who last won the premiership in 2015.

“This will be a very big challenge for us. We last played in a PRL final back in 1996 so we’re looking to break the drought,” Morea said.

“We’ve come close to making the grand final before. We lost two finals matches last year and we didn’t have much luck in 2015 as well but we’re in now so we’ll give it our best,” Morea said of his side’s 12-10 win over the Brothers in the preliminary final.

PRL chairman Dr James Naipao commended the Hawks, saying the club had made steady progress over the last three seasons and tomorrow would be their chance to cap off that period of development in style.

Meanwhile in the women’s final, Paga Panthers take on first time finalists Souths.

This is Paga’s second attempt at the premiership after losing their first grand final in 2015.

They are favoured going in against an inexperienced Souths outfit.

Paga has the wood on Souths this year, beating them 26-16 and 18-4 in their two regular season matches.

Panthers captain Janet Leme said her side was treating the fixture as another football match but would not be taking Souths lightly.

She said her side were keen on claiming a title after coming up short in their previous attempt.

“We lost to Royals (24-16) in the 2015 grand final but this time we have another chance so we’re excited and ready to try and win a title,” Michael said.

Fixtures: Sat, Sept 29 – Grand finals: Tigers v Tarangau (U20), Pathners v Souths (women), Royals v Hawks (men).

