Hawks win Madang league

THE Takara 1 Hawks beat Tarangau 10-4 to win the Yama Cup in the Madang Rugby League grand final on Sunday.

The Hawks scored two unconverted tries in the first half which laid the foundation for their win at Ron Albert Oval.

The Hawks defence ensured Tarangau remained scoreless in the first half. Tarangau got on the board in the second half but Hawks added a penalty goal to keep their lead with a converted try.

Madang Rugby League president Pii Ipara was a satisfied man after securing an annual K10,000 sponsorship from the Madang provincial government.

The provincial government was represented by Deputy Governor Rama Marisan, who had the honour of kicking off final.

President Ipara presented other trophies and cash prizes to the Hawks, who were the runners-up in the Under-20 final. They lost 28-0 to LPW Royals.

Lae-based senior referee Luxy Metta took charge of the game.

The women’s final, RKS Hawks beat EJY Bulldogs 16-4 with Arek Atua earning the man-of-the-match award.

Ipara thanked sponsors Newtown Plaza Supreme Supermarket, Brian Bell, Plumtrade for their generous support as well as the fans.

Notable guests on grand final day were Madang mayor Joe Yama and provincial planner Simon Simoi.

Also in attendance was Northern Confedrate development officer Robin Iveke who responded to the Madang league’s expression of interest to enter a team in the semi-professional Digicel Cup next year.

Iveke said it would cost around K2 million to create a franchise with most of the costs going to transportation, accommodation, training, medical expenses and match payments.

He said if the league had the talent to have a team in the country’s top competition but a lot would depend on the support of local businesses and the provincial government.

Like this: Like Loading...