Headmaster: Qualified teachers raise high standard

A PRIMARY school headteacher in Bulolo, Morobe, says to achieve high standards in education, schools need to employ teachers who were qualified for their postings.

Hompiri Primary School headteacher Samson Amua said teacher postings and position changes should be done on merit. He said this on Monday when teachers at his school and all others throughout the country resumed work.

Amua said teachers or headteachers must be posted to schools that they were qualified for.

“Level five headteachers must be posted to level five schools and not posted to level three or six.”

Hompiri is a level five school and has 17 teachers with four senior teachers. Twelve of the teachers filled in their resumption of duties summary sheets on Monday.

Some schools in Morobe reported their teachers resumed duties yesterday.

Bugandi Secondary School principal Tony Gau said 53 of its 55 teachers resumed duties yesterday.

He said this year’s posting have seen changes with a few teachers moving to other schools.

Gau said teachers were eager to start the year to do their best and improve last year’s examination ratings.

