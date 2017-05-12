Healer gets 10 years for raping girl

A spiritual healer from Morobe has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Waigani National Court yesterday for raping a minor.

The court, presided by Justice Panuel Mogish, pictured, ordered that Absalom David, from Mumeng in Morobe, serve eight years, four months, two weeks and three days at Bomana prison after the court deducted the time he had spent in custody from 10 years.

The court further ordered that after serving his jail term, David would be repatriated to Morobe at the expense of the State.

The court also ordered that he was to never practise spiritual healing again.

David was convicted by the court on Tuesday for raping a 13-year-old girl on September 13, 2015.

He pleaded guilty to the charge when the indictment was read to him by the State prosecutor David Kuvi on Tuesday.

Justice Mogish, when handing down the sentence yesterday, said the prisoner had breached the trust between the victim and her parents when he committed the offense.

The court heard that David was a pastor and spiritual healer doing religious work in Morobe when the victim’s parents brought him to Port Moresby on August 2015.

They also accommodated David at their residence at East Boroko in Port Moresby.

The court heard that on September 13, 2015, David arrived home in the evening and he told the parents of the victim that he would pray on them as well as their children before he returned to Morobe on the next day.

The court heard that after praying for the parents and other children, he told the parents that he will pray for their daughter in his room.

Based on the trust and the reputation of the pastor, the parents allowed him to take their daughter into the room and pray for her.

The court heard that when they went into the room, David locked the door and switched off the light and when they were praying, he removed her clothes and used his fingers to rape the girl.

Like this: Like Loading...