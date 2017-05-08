Health authorities to help distribute condoms: Official

THE National Aids Council Secretariat will be distributing condoms to the provinces through the Provincial Health Authority and chief executive officers, regional manager Valentine Tangoh says.

Tangoh said they would attend a meeting in Port Moresby next week.

“When they return, boxes of condoms will be given to them to take back to their provinces.

“They will assist by distributing condoms to people during the election period,” he said.

He said Oil Search Limited would assist with funding to ship the condoms.

“Oil Search Ltd will assist with some funding for the shipment of the boxes of condom as part of the cargo that each provincial health authority will take with them on their flights back to their provinces,” he said.

Tangoh said they were still waiting for National AIDS Council Secretariat bank account to be cleared.

“Once that arrangement is completed, we will be able to pay for the outstanding storage fee of the 800 cartons of condoms currently stored at the Murray Barracks warehouse,” he said.

“NACS and NDOH have negotiated with the Population Services International to supply us the condoms on the understanding that we will pay later when signatories to the account are cleared by the bank.”

Tangoh said people must take ownership of their health and protect themselves during the election period from contracting HIV.

