Health centres to be bettered with concept

FOUR health facilities in the National Capital District have been selected to trial the Healthy Islands concept, a holistic approach to health, endorsed by the Government in the 1990s.

The four health facilities selected are St Therese Clinic in Hohola, Gerehu General Hospital; Six Mile Clinic and Lawes Road Clinic.

Domil village in Jiwaka and more than 60 villages in Maprik District in East Sepik have been transformed into organised, orderly and healthy communities under this concept.

However, the concept has remained only a dream for most of the country.

The Healthy Islands initiative will be piloted in four NCD health-run facilities or clinics because they are deemed not hygienic and their health workers are not friendly to patients.

It is hoped that this initiative will also promote health facilities as not just places people go to get treatment but also where they can get information and other services like family planning.

Managers of the four NCD clinics were given a week-long training last week to enable them to transform their facilities into health promoting facilities.

PNG Power Limited (PPL) also sent two of its health workers to the training.

