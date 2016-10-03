Health Department, WHO holds workshop

THE Health Department and World Health Organisation (WHO) held the country’s first stakeholders workshop on anti-microbial resistance in Port Moresby last week.

WHO PNG representative Dr Pieter Van Maaren said at the opening of the two-day workshop yesterday that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) threatened the effective prevention and treatment of an increasing range of infections.

According to United Nations General Assembly AMR high-level event report, AMR is a serious public health threat. It happens when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites (microbes) that cause diseases like pneumonia, HIV, malaria and other diseases in animals become resistant to the medicines that were made to kill them.

Van Maaren said the workshop would identify the strategic objectives and priority activities of PNG’s national action plan and the coordination mechanism to implement the it. “In PNG, we are already feeling the effects of drug-resistant TB on the health of citizens and the health system as a whole,” van Maaren said.

“We have to be proactive in taking steps to ensure that other resistant strains of micro-organisms area less likely to emerge through elaborative national planning and implementation of the agreed action plan.

“PNG is taking steps towards developing its national action plan on AMR,” he said.

“This will be the eighth national action plan in the Western Pacific Region.”

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase said the Health Department and WHO are working closely with relevant sectors and development partners to develop a multi-sectoral national AMP action plan.

He said the plan would contain AMR in the country and the region to ensure future generations ha access to effective treatment options.

