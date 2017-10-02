Health dept must approve facility designs, Sir Puka says

The design of every health facility must be approved by Health Department before construction, says Health and HIV/AIDS Minister Sir Puka Temu.

He was responding to concerns raised by Ijivitari MP Richard Masere in Parliament on Friday that Oro Bay District Hospital in Northern was not certified as a level-four hospital after the upgrade of the facility in 2014.

“Please make sure if you are building a facility, before the tender is called, Health Department must clear the design before construction takes place,” Sir Puka said. He advised other MPs to seek clearance from health branches of the department before going ahead to construct or upgrade any health facilities.

Sir Puka said he would send a technical team from the department to assist Oro Bay District Hospital meet all the relevant requirements to be certified a district hospital.

