Health Minister should sack Secretary Kase

I CALL on Health Minister Michael Malabag to immediately make a submission to the National Executive Council to sack Health Secretary Pascoe Kase for his incompetency.

This must be done urgently before many of our fellow citizens pass on due to unavailability of medical drugs because one person may have compromised his position as head of the government department tasked with the responsibility of caring for the health of all Papua New Guineans.

How can Mr. Kase deny the fact that he doesn’t know when Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals contract to supply medicine to Health Department expired last November.

The Health Department is the agency of government that is implementing this very important contract.

Kase knew when this very important contract would ended so he did not make a submission six months in advance so that NEC could give approval to renew the contract or tender for a new one.

If Kase had done this the supply flow of medicine will not be affected regardless of what pharmaceutical supplier wins the contract because it gives time to Health Department to tender and appoint a supplier who will continue to supply from where the current supplier ceased to supply.

Regardless of whether the awarding of contracts goes through two technical committees and approvals are done by CSTB or Cabinet, as alluded by Kase, he is the top adviser to the minister and Cabinet on health issues and is solely responsible on the performance of the contractor and details of the contract.

It seems Kase doesn’t have a handle on his department’s many prominent issues and therefore he should be sacked immediately.

Hate Corruption, Via email

