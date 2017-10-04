Health officers complete skills programme in Thailand

TWO Health Department officers have completed an e-health knowledge and skills programme in Thailand.

HIV/AIDS National Surveillance Officer Joe Parak and IT Systems analyst Pius Kalambe were among 150 participants who underwent the introduction to public health informatics programme.

The training used cases and project-based learning to enable participants to immediately apply information presented during training to a real situation. The two would use their new skills to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of health service delivery in Papua New Guinea.

It was funded by the United States government’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, with the Mahidol University and the Thailand Ministry of Public Health.

It was held from August 21 to 25 in Bangkok.

United States Embassy CDC Health Informatics adviser Dr Poruan Temu was among the seven staff who designed, implemented and facilitated the training. It was the first public health informatics training offered by the CDC outside the United States.

