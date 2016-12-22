Health outreach programme needs help

MORESBY North West health outreach coordinator Sister Jacoba Mova says they need a vehicle to carry out awareness and tests on lifestyle diseases in the district.

Mova told The National that they needed a vehicle to reach the majority of the population.

She said they had written to National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop and Health and HIV/AIDS Minister Michael Malabag for assistance but did not receive any response.

“The major problem is transport,” Mova said.

“I don’t have transport to go out and do outreach.

“To give awareness on lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, breast cancer and cervical cancer.”

She said the team comprised of three community health workers, two nurses, one doctor and one health extension officer who are stuck most of the time in their own clinics.

She said they had the equipment and full supply of medical stock to conduct tests such as checking sugar levels.

All they need is transport to reach more people.

Any school, business house, organisation or government department wishing to have their staff or students have a free health test must send an invitation and provide transport too.

