Health plan to be presented in May

THE national anti-microbial plan (2017-2020) will be presented to the World Health Assembly in May, according to the health department medical standards executive manager Dr Goa Tau.

Tau told a multi-stakeholder workshop that development for such plan was important for the country to address global and national threats to public health and security.

“We now know that the emergence of anti-microbial resistance is real. Evidence from countries in the region and around the globe have shown alarming figures of resistance development,” Tau said.

“AMR is threatening basic medicine and practice in the treatment of common microbial infections in humans and animals.”

He said research and development were not effective and many pharmaceutical companies were not developing new antibiotics while posing a threat to public health.

The assembly in 2015 resolved that the World Health Organisation develop a global AMR plan and supported member states in developing their own plans to address AMR.

Compilation and final inputs to the plan will be done in the first week of February. Printing of the document will take place in the third week.

The plan will be launched on the final week. It will finally be submitted to WHO on Feb 28 and presented to WHA in May.

Like this: Like Loading...