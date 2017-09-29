Health posts to bring service to people

The Asian Development Bank-funded community health post project in Eastern Highlands is proving to be a success, Kainantu acting district health officer Barnabas Koli says.

The project, facilitated by the Eastern Highlands health authority, has seen the completion of Yagugi community health post in Okapa and the construction of two community health posts in Yafa and Tibunofi villages in Kainaintu.

Kainaintu Rural Hospital HIV technical officer Hanema Luton told The National that the health posts would reduce the influx of patients to hospital, save villagers the cost of travelling to Kainantu by bringing treatment to their doorstep.

He added: “It will enable us to recruit more health workers, improve service delivery to the community, improve maternal and child health and also reduce mortality rates.

“We can now be in a better position to achieve our key priority indicators in line with the National Government’s health standard requirements.

