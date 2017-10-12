Health a priority in new 5yr plan

By HELEN TARAWA

Nipa-Kutubu district’s five-year development plan is focusing on health, Deputy Speaker and Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffrey Komal says.

During the presentation of the plan to Department of Implementation and Rural Development yesterday, Komal said the major focus for 2017 to 2021 was on health followed by education and infrastructure.

“I am greatly honoured to present this five-year development plan (2017-2021) and 2017 annual work plan for the Nipa-Kutubu district as this is a significant requirement of the Government,” he said. “The plan becomes a very useful guide and defines a strategy roadmap for the electorate to implement significant government policies and intervention programmes.”

Komal said the district had implemented its last five-year plan and was recognised as one of the best-performing districts.

He said the 2012-2017 revised development plan to complement strategic outputs will complete ongoing projects and continue with new projects.

The acting secretary for the Department of Implementation and Rural Development, Aihi Vaki , commended Komal for being the first MP to present the plan.

