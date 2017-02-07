Health services ‘a concern’

By CHARLENE BAWO

THE Nete region along the Enga-Sepik border lacks basic government services with health being the main concern.

Locals from the Malaumanda community within Angoram district in East Seik are travelling to Jiwaka to seek medical attention at the Kudjip Nazarene Hospital.

Moses Mondowa, the chairman of Malaumanda Landowners Association, said about 10 locals travel by MAF planes every week spending about K1000 for return airfares to seek basic health services.

“Because of its remoteness, people in the region are dying of curable diseases as there aren’t any trained community health workers, nurses or doctors in the area,” Mondowa said.

He said about 5000 people lived in the remote Malaumanda and Kayam region located on the heads of the Korosameri and Karawari rivers, major tributaries to the main Sepik River.

He is concerned that in 2009, 10 people had died of an unknown disease outbreak.

They formally informed provincial administrations, the MP for Angoram at the time and the governor of East Sepik but received no attention during the outbreak.

Mondowa said the people were assisted by a health team from Enga in 2015 that carried out vaccinations after 10 children died from a measles outbreak.

He said the plight of the people has been ignored since, by the East Sepik government and political leaders who continued to ignore them and failed to assist.

“The region is in the Angoram district and I am asking the district, provincial and political heads; where is the national government money appropriated for the region for the last 41 years?” he said.

Meanwhile, he said they were also aware that other remote areas like Hewa and Lyam in Enga, the border areas between Hela and East Sepik, Chimbu and Gulf were denied basic government services such as health and education.

There has been 10 village aid posts before and after independence between Malaumanda, Hewa and Lyam districts but they have been closed.

“It clearly demonstrates that every successive government after independence has failed rural communities throughout the country,” Mondowa said.

“We are asking the current government and the new government that is coming after elections to possibly set up a different agency to concentrate on the plight of the remote rural populations on the provincial border areas.

“We are aware of the health department’s reform on the provinces but we are certain that these systems will fail the particular communities.

“Otherwise, it is like a time bomb where all the remote rural population will be wiped out of the country within the next 10 years because every system of government has failed.”

Mondowa said he was aware that the government-church partnership was really working.

He thanked the Christian Apostolic Fellowship Health Services for assisting the people of Malaumanda.

He urged the Government to fully fund such organisations so that they can provide services.

