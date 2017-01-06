Health specialists available

URBAN clinics in Port Moresby now have specialist doctors and nurses to attend to patients, National Capital District health services coordinator Peter Painakali says.

He told The National that NCDC Health Services have doctors available full time in clinics and patients with complicated cases did not need to be referred to Port Moresby General Hospital.

“It is not like before, we are now providing. Doctors are working and nurses are working there, we have a schedule where there are full time doctors in all clinics so patients don’t need to go and look for a doctor, he said.

“We have speciality doctors available, we have doctors who are ONG (obstetrics and gynaecology) specialists, physicians, and we have surgeons and medical officers, general practitioners so now everyone is scheduled to all the clinics. They have their own schedule to visit the clinics.”

He said in the future they planned to have a full-time doctor stationed in each clinic but at the moment they were trying their best in moving doctors around to ensure all patients were seen by a doctor.

“There are doctors available at the clinic; it’s a changed from the past. There is no more referral to 3-Mile to seek medical help.”

Painakali also urged the public to respect and take ownership of the services provided.

