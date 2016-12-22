Health support workers association is registered: Suao

THE PNG Health Support Workers Association (PNGHSWA) is properly and legally registered, according to general secretary Jack Suao.

He said this while welcoming the call by Personnel Management Secretary John Kali to seek legal opinion on the registration of the association.

“PNGHSWA executives have sought legal opinion and confirmed that we (the association) are legally established and we are prepared to defend ourselves vigorously if Kali wishes to take the matter to the courts,” Suao said in a statement.

He said that the Industrial Registrar had given a letter of notice (for a strike) to the Health Secretary Pascoe Kase and the president of Public Employees’ Association (PEA) for their objection during the 35 days and extension of 21 days but they did not object.

“The Health Secretary should inform Kali of the notice for the registration letter from the office of the registrar,” Suao said.

“Even the Health Department and PEA have not written to the industrial registrar for their objection.

“Kali should not waste his time if he does not know the formalities taken to register the association. Instead, he should concentrate on other government issues that are affecting the country.

“Kali should be ashamed of himself.

“He is not performing his duties by improving the terms and conditions of the entire public services who are tirelessly performing their duties to deliver services to the people of this nation.”

Suao also said the old colonial public service general orders were still in effect and it was Kali’s job to improve conditions of public servants.

He said that the call for strike by the PNGHSWA went through the legal process and the threat to sack association members was unwarranted.

