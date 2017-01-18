Health survey halted

By LUKE KAMA

THE nationwide demographic health survey conducted by the National Statistics Office has been put on hold due to the non-acquittals of funds last year, assistant National Statistician Henao Kari says.

Kari told The National yesterday that the operation was supposed to resume last week but had to be put on hold because of certain issues.

“We are supposed to resume the operation on Jan 9, 2017,” he said.

“The operation is on hold because of the non-acquittals of the funds released last year.

“Some of the provincial survey coordinators were given money last year and supposed to acquit the funds.

“But they have not send in their acquittals.

“So the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) which is managing the project’s fund is already out in the field with some of our officers to collect those.

“Once those are collected, the next funding will be released to begin the survey because acquittals are the requirement for the next set of funds to be released.”

Kari said once acquittals were done, they would resume the survey.

“I won’t be able to give an exact date when we will resume as we also still don’t yet know how much to spend and we need to hear from our fund managers, the UNFPA,” he said.

