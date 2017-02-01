Health team arrives

Reports by OGIA MIAMEL

YOUTH With A Mission (YWAM) Medical Ships is in Manau village in the Sohe district of Northern and will be there for a week to provide free medical services to the people.

The organisation’s public relations manager Anna Scott said the primary healthcare team were set up in Manau and attended to babies and mothers.

“We will be in Northern for two weeks. This is our second week,” Scott said.

“We have been travelling to a lot of coastal communities and we will be going to some inland communities by helicopter this week.

“We’ve got a number of dentistry clinics on board the ship.

“We got four dentists operating down there, we’ve got an ophthalmology team for cataract surgery and we’ve got our primary healthcare team who are focused on mother and child health.

“Then we also have our optometry team who are able to assess eye sights and give glasses to those who need them.”

Scott said they also had a health promotions team that ran a number of health education topics to the community, focusing on schools.

“On our third visit to Northern with the ship, we will be sending land-based teams which we have been doing since 2013,” she said.

“It’s always good to return to places we have been to and see the progress of our work.”

