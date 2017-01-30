Health worker charged for allegedly stealing medicines

A HEALTH worker in Bulolo, Morobe was charged last Wednesday for allegedly stealing and selling government medicines to the public.

Morobe provincial police commander Chief Supt Augustine Wampe said the 40-year-old suspect from Morobe and West New Britain, was charged with stealing under the Criminal Code Act.

Wampe said the suspect is the officer in charge of the Bulolo Rural Hospital dispensary.

Wampe said police became suspicious of the man after he had refused to hand over the keys to the dispensary to the new hospital boss who had moved in recently.

“Members of the Bulolo community were not happy with the man holding on to the dispensary keys so they had reported him to police,” Wampe said.

Bulolo police station commander Insp Leo Kaikas said police went to the suspect’s home at Nami in Wau and found a bag full of medicines stored in his house.

Kaikas said the suspect was selling the medicine from that location to members of the public at various prices.

“We found out that he has been doing this (stealing and selling medicines) over a period of time,” Kaikas said.

“The suspect has been working with the hospital for the last three years.

“But he has been with the public health system in the country for the last 18 years.”

Kaikas said the suspect had about K1,000’s worth of medicines packed in a bag in his home when police confiscated it.

“He is out on K300 bail and will appear in court in March once the Bulolo court house opens,” Kaikas said.

Wampe warned public servants in the province not to steal government properties and sell them because they were in positions of trust.

Like this: Like Loading...