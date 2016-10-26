Health workers plan strike

By SHARLYNE ERI

MEMBERS of the Papua New Guinea Heath Support Workers Association (PNG HSWA) will take a secret ballot to go on strike over the prolonged delay by the Government in addressing their log of claims, general secretary Jack Suao says.

Suao said during a general meeting of the association at the Aiopi Centre in Port Moresby yesterday that the Electoral Commission had already appointed a returning officer to conduct a secret ballot to take strike action.

He said that the secret ballot would determine whether to proceed with a three-week strike in support of the log of claims which was submitted to the Department of Personnel Management (DPM) on Sept 18 last year.

The 11 claims sought by the association are:

Salary classification grade progression;

domestic market allowance (25 per cent of base salary);

special domestic market allowance (K15,000) per annum;

health service support allowance (25 per cent);

accommodation subsidiary allowance (K400 per fortnight);

over-time allowance;

insurance cover;

risk allowance;

leave entitlements;

metal health allowance (K100 per fortnight); and,

Back-dated payment for the last five years.

Suao said these claims must be accepted within three weeks and implemented before December this year. He said that the strike would continue if those conditions were not met.

Suao said that the health support workers were holding offices which were engine rooms of the Department of Health, hospitals, provincial health authorities and rural health centres.

He said despite their contribution towards delivery of health services at all levels, this group of workers were ignored by DPM by not improving their terms and condition for the last 41 years.