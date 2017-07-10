Health workers do up-skilling course

SEVEN health workers attending district health centres in New Ireland are attending a six-month up-skilling course at the Kavieng General Hospital on obstetrics procedures and clinical competence.

It is funded by Newcrest Mining which operates the Lihir gold mine on Niolam Island, plus a medical facility and health programme to serve the Lihir Island group.

Kavieng General Hospital acting chief executive officer Dr McLee Mathew said it was encouraging to learn how the obstetric up-skilling programme had developed.

“There have been incidents where nursing officers were not available.

“And these community health workers were able to manage complicated obstetric cases because of the training they have had,” he said.

“Therefore the up-skilling should be encouraged, and more community health

workers should go through such training.”

Newcrest country manager Peter Aitsi, said Newcrest understood the value of partnerships “and we are pleased to help improve the delivery of maternal health care in villages and remote communities where it is most required”.

