Health workers urged to save babies at risk of HIV

HEALTH workers have been urged to save babies whose mothers are HIV-positive and treat them with care.

HIV and STI Southern Regional Medical Officer Dr Nano Gideon told a workshop in Port Moresby HIV-positive women had a high chance of transmitting the virus to their babies during pregnancy, delivery and breast feeding.

Dr Nano said they had to find ways to ensure that the babies were not infected.

“We don’t want to see a child get infected by the virus,” he said.

“We are partnering with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and others with international best practice to get documents suitable to our setting to support and engage our health workers to reduce the spread of HIV-AIDS from infected mothers to babies.

“It’s more or less tracking the movement of mothers with HIV carrying babies around during pregnancy, delivery and breast feeding.”

Dr Nano told the health workers to make sure the babies were safe and sound without being infected.

Like this: Like Loading...