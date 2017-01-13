A healthy, happy society

By MEMO HAUKE

ANYONE, adult or child, who has a set of teeth knows that there can be times when things can go wrong and the part of the body that gives us so much pleasure when we eat and drink can literally become a pain.

Doctors, especially dentists, always point out that frequent checkups can be beneficial.

‘It is advisable for everyone to do dental check-ups twice in a year,’ says Dr Newman Uloulo owner of Natu Dental Health Service.

NATU Dental Health Service is a 100 per cent nationally-owned family business located in Boroko, Port Moresby.

According to Uloulo they pride themselves in being the community’s preferred health care and service provider through quality, holistic and comprehensive health care provisions.

“Since its inception in 2000 in Madang, we have been providing Medical, Pathology, Dental and other health related services throughout the area.

In 2013 we decided to branch out and serve our dental patients here in Port Moresby and we have been in operations since.

Our fees range from K30 to K1000 depending on the serious medical condition of the patient.

We partner with other private clinics if we do not have the equipment to medically treat our dental patients.

In view of our experience, technical capability and service credibility and in recognition to our ethical and social responsibility to the community, we are directing our activities to enable us to achieve our business targets and meet our social responsibility.

The dental health service supports the PNG 2050 Strategic Vision for all its citizen is; “Be a Smart, Wise, Healthy and Happy Society by 2050”.

We believe that this can be achieved through collective commitment and teamwork depicting the notion that health is every body’s business.

Going back to basics, keeping it simple but working, building and strengthening relationships and teamwork, establishing partnerships and encouraging growth and maturity provides the best foundation and conditions toward prosperity and wealth.

For this year we have promotional dental cover costing K450 for individuals, K1000 for family of 4 and family of over 5 plus dependents is K1300.

The 12 month dental promotion includes free unlimited dentist consultation, treatment covers and emergency dental treatment for simple tooth decay, tooth filling and tooth scaling.

Like this: Like Loading...