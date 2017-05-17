Heart institute seeks K500,000 for machines

THE Sir Buri Kidu Heart Institute in the Port Moresby General Hospital needs K500,000 to buy important machines to carry out diagnostic tests on heart patients, according to its director Prof Isi Kevau (pictured).

Kevau told a media conference that the institute needed electro cardiography, portable echo cardiography and echo cardiography (ECG) machines.

He said that electro cardiography function was to record activities in the heart, check if the patient had high blood pressure and to inspect heart valves.

“The second test that we do is called echo cardiology, it’s a machine that you put on the chest and you see the heart pumping and you can see the chambers of the heart pumping and you can see the valves, whether the heart valves are opening or shutting properly or they are leaking or whether they are blocked – we diagnose those with the machine,” Kevau said.

“There maybe holes in the heart of children, there may be children who are born with holes in their heart. Patients who have heart attack and years later come back with heart failure, we have to assess the degree and the magnitude of their heart failure so there are lots of reasons why we need that echo cardiogrpahy.”

Kevau said they needed a portable ECG machine for their provincial visits so they could diagnose patients and refer them to PMGH if necessary.

He thanked the Malaysian Association of Papua New Guinea for a K30,000 cheque presented to them as it would go towards the purchase of the machines.

