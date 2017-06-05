Heart patient spared jail

By DAPHNE WANI

A NATIONAL Court judge has advised members of the disciplined forces to show maturity when dealing with domestic issues.

Justice Panuel Mogish handed down a suspended three-year jail term to George Hanio, 45, of Gotomi village in Lufa, Eastern Highlands, last Friday.

He took into account the fact that Hanio had a serious heart problem which placed him on a low-fat diet and required bypass surgery.

He had also paid compensation to and reconciled with his wife.

He was ordered to pay a K500 fine and be on good behaviour for two years.

Hanio is a sergeant with the Defence Force based at the naval base in Downtown, Port Moresby.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing injury to his wife on June 21, 2015.

Mogish told Hanio that what he did to his wife was disgraceful and was common among members of the disciplined forces.

“Women, partners and girls continue to be assaulted by members and this case is no exception.

“The court does not condone such conduct. Women and girls have a constitutional right to be treated with respect and humanity,” he said.

“Soldiers are trained to show restraint in a volatile situation in war time.

“The application of force must be appropriate and relevant to the prevailing circumstances,” he said.

He said some members of the disciplined forces were abusing their training by assaulting their wives and partners.

