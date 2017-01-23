Heavy traffic affects road conditions

By MALUM NALU

ROADS built during the colonial days cannot stand the heavy traffic using them today and are falling apart, Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh says.

He said the roads were built “a long time ago” when there were not that many vehicles.

“They were not designed for heavy traffic,” Wereh told The National.

“They were never designed for unstable conditions, landslides and climate change. They were designed for delivering services.

“Most of these highways have now become important economic roads for the country. Traffic has increased. In those days, it was less than 100 vehicles a day. Today, it’s 5000 to 6000. Most of these are heavy trucks.

“The demand, which has led to wear-and-tear of these roads, has increased. You need to redesign some of these main roads to accommodate and address issues of climate change.

“Include proper environment standards and safety standards. Address issues of landslides and unstable conditions on different sections (of the Highlands Highway) like in Chimbu, sections of the Bulolo Highway and the Ramu Highway.

“We need to do proper engineering designs which address these movements and unstable conditions so we will have no more problems during rainy conditions, landslides and land movements.”

Wereh said he felt it was “not right” to shift blame on the Government for all the current road woes.

