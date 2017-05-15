Heed warning, do not disrupt public services

AS the country enters the fourth week of the general election process, service to the public must continue unhindered.

This message has been coming regularly from politicians, bureaucrats, civil servants and churches recently.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill last month told heads of government departments and state agencies to stay neutral and focus on delivering service – their core task.

He told them to stay focused on their jobs as they are paid to provide services to the people.

The public service is the engine room of any country. If it stops functioning, whatever plans the Government has will never be achieved.

That is why the performance and conduct of public servants in and outside the office, especially the members of the disciplined forces, election officers and teachers, are often under scrutiny.

Members of the disciplined forces have been warned to avoid being involved with candidates’ campaigns.

They must concentrate on their task of ensuring a safe environment for the candidates, supporters and the public.

Most provincial police commanders have sounded the same warning to police officers to remain neutral and not let their affiliation to candidates affect how they conduct themselves.

National Capital District Metropolitan Supt Benjamin Turi was straight with his officers on this.

Most officers will one way or another have an affiliation with candidates.

But they are required to serve the people of NCD and not individual candidates.

If they are caught involved in politicking, they will face disciplinary action.

Election officials too have been warned not to accept bribes.

Another group of government officers who have been penalised already are teachers.

Twelve teachers from Jiwaka – six from high schools and six from primary schools – have been suspended and taken off the payroll by the Teaching Service Commission.

They were seen travelling around with candidates or chairing meetings in campaign houses. Some teachers have been absent from class for two weeks. Others have been put on notice.

The Teaching Service Commission will dock salaries if they receive reports from the provincial education advisers and school inspectors that teachers have been missing classes.

Being absent from the classroom, thus neglecting the welfare of young people put under their care, is tantamount to child abuse.

It is wrong. And for this noble profession, it is unethical and goes against the very principle they have vowed to undertake.

Teachers in Lae have been warned by Morobe provincial education adviser Keith Jiram not to skip classes unnecessarily to join the election campaigns. They are not paid to do that.

Students too have been advised to avoid travelling on overcrowded vehicles carrying supporters on the campaign trail.

This is a serious matter since it can leave the little ones intellectually handicapped for life.

Absentee teachers also betray the trust of the parents of their students.

Children listen to and respect teachers. They do the assignments they are given.

They gain valuable information about many things and they acquire skills that will help them be successful and happy in life.

Young people observe their teacher very carefully both in and out of the classroom seven days a week. They talk about their teachers among themselves. They are their role models.

After all they are trying to learn how they should behave as they grow up.

So a teacher’s behaviour as a married man or woman, father and mother of a family, or as a single mature adult person, is of great importance.

And it is only fair that those are entrusted to be serving the people through the various roles they play continue to do so professionally.

If they had want to be involved in campaigning for their candidates, they should resign so that they are free to do whatever they want.

They must not abuse their position for personal gain.

Just like candidates who are required to resign six months prior to the issue of writs, public servants intending to join a candidate’s campaign must do the same so that service delivery is not disrupted.

The warnings given to public servants must be taken seriously as they are intended not only to protect their jobs and their families but also to ensure the continuing flow of service delivery to the people.

Surely it is not too hard to understand that.

