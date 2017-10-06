Hekari Central Cup sees four teams into finals

FOUR teams including last year’s grand finalists Papaka and Kempa are through to the finals of the 2017 Hekari Central Cup.

The finals will be played at the Bava Mini Stadium.

Reigning champions Papaka went through the pool matches undefeated to top pool one while Kamali finished second to qualify for the cross over format.

In pool two, Kempa also stamped their mark in their pool matches to finish on top while late comer, Kamali sneaked into second spot for the top-four finals.

Papaka will face Alukuni in the first semifinal on Bisini One and simultaneously on Bisini Two, Kempa will take on Kamali.

Alukuni proved their worth after brushing aside Koupa’s strong challenge for a 2-2 draw to qualify for the final series.

Hekari’s midfield master Willie Gia saved them from possible loss by controlling the midfield to ensure they stayed on top to draw.

Coordinator of Hekari Central Cup Paul Isorua said it was a repeat of last year’s final, and this should draw a good crowd from Hood Lagoon people in the City.

“Papaka and Kempa are on fire and sure now they are in the final which should spark some rivalry.”

Results: Pool 1 – Kamali 6 Gemo 0, Papaka 0 CVA Beky 0, Kamali 6 Keapara 0, Gemo 3 Moukele 0; Pool 2 – Alukuni 2 Koupa 2, Kempa 1 TLV Roweiliers 0, Alukuni 2 Lalaga 1, Koupa 6 Koita FC 2. Semi final fixtures: Fri, Oct 6 – 0830 G1 Papaka v Alukuni, 0830 G2 Kempa v Kamali.

