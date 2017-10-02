Hekari set to hold tourney for Central

THE annual Hekari Central Cup soccer tournament is now open to all teams in Central province.

Coordinator Paul Isorua made this known during the official launching of the cup at Rita Flynn Complex at Bisini recently.

He said the Hekari Central Cup would take 20 teams this year which was an increase of four teams from last year.

The inaugural tournament last year attracted 12 villages in the Hood Lagoon area but now the invitation had been extended to all football teams in Central.

Isorua said the competition was to thank the people of Central for providing talent for Hekari United FC, starting with the famous fisherman-turned soccer star Kema Jack.

“Central province, especially the Hood Lagoon area, has contributed a lot of players to the club from its early days until now,” Isorua said.

Hekari United team manager Vonnie Kapi Natto said the tournament was a way to show their gratitude to the people of Central for supporting the club.

“The Oct 3-6 event will see more Central province talent on show, and also get more people in the province to play soccer,” she said.

The deadline for expressions of interest was last Friday and the deadline for the K500 affiliation fee is today.

