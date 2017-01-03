Hekari suspension leaves aspiring players in limbo

TERENCE Tipi’s dream of playing in the semi-professional football National Soccer League competition was abruptly put on hold following the suspension of his Hekari Soccer Association by the PNG Football Association.

Tipi boarded a flight from Moro, Southern Highlands, last week with five other youths from HSA to Port Moresby to seek clarification from the PNGFA secretariat.

The Moro youths are not satisfied with the explanation given to them by their president John Kapi Natto of their suspension.

“The explanation is too vague. The PNGFA executive did not specify what criteria Hekari Soccer Association failed to meet,” Tipi said.

He even went to the airport with five other boys hoping to meet PNGFA president David Chung and his new executives but only Simon Koima turned up.

“We approached Koima but he said we would have to see the full PNGFA executive for clarification.”

Tipi said his association’s only opportunity to play at a higher level competition was during the Besta Cup, and with the suspension there was now no hope.

Tipi and his friends said their association had been functioning quietly in the Kutubu oilfields, meeting all the requirement of PNGFA, except those known only to the PNGFA executive for which the association was suspended.

“This competition (Hekari) has impacted the lives of unemployed youths in the area, and they would not know where to go from here.”

“I and the five other boys strongly feel that the suspension is unfair because of our association chairman (Kapi Natto) challenged president incumbent Chung for the top post,” Tipi said.

