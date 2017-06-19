Hekari win first NPL title

STRIKER Tommy Semmy scored a hat-trick of goals to help Hekari United win the inaugural National Premier League soccer grand final 4-1 over FC Papaka at the PNG Football Stadium on Saturday.

In front of the packed grandstand crowd, the former PNG Kapul striker dazzled the crowd with his powerful strikes.

The Wau-brought up Sepik lad scored his first goal after a good set of play from his skipper David Muta as he drove a powerful low ball in the 32nd minute.

As the game seesawed, Semmy picked up his second goal after he was brought down in the box in the 38th minute.

Ati Kepo added another goal for the Reds for an unassailable 3-0 at half time.

In the second half, Semmy scored his third goal after a great set up by Muta. FC Papaka, with their never-say-die attitude, made a couple of substitutions but still this could not help until they eventually found the net in the added time when Kila Gapi headed the ball into the net.

“If FFPNG has a vision of promoting football in rural villages, then FC Papaka is a testimony of it as well as the third and fourth placed teams, Markham FC and Nawaeb of Morobe,” Muta said.

He thanked FC Papaka for making it into the finals.

FC Papaka coach David Aua said the loss was a stepping stone for his boys as they would come better prepared in next year’s challenge.

NPL Finals Results: Sat, June 17 – Final — Hekari United 4 FC Papaka 1; Third-place Playoff — Markham FC 1 Nawaeb FC 0; Women’s final — PNG Power 4 Hekari United 0.

