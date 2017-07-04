Hela attack

By MALUM NALU and JAMES GUMUNO

SECURITY has been beefed up in Hela following an attempt by armed men early yesterday morning to destroy the ballot boxes stored in containers at the Tari police station.

Western end police commander, assistant police commissioner Kaiglo Ambane said some candidates and their supporters armed with high-powered guns exchanged fire with members of the security task force guarding the boxes in Tari town.

He said the security forces held their ground, forcing the armed men to retreat after around 30 minutes of fighting.

“There are no casualties from the security forces. I do not know about the candidates and their supporters,” he said.

Ambane said the situation was still tense and additional manpower had to be brought in from Mendi to beef up security.

Tari-Pori MP James Marape said the armed men tried to break into the police station at around 4am carrying petrol, kerosene, bolt-cutters, guns and homemade bombs to destroy the containers.

“Fortunately, police and other tribal watchmen chased the hooligans, arresting one,” Marape, pictured, said.

“Had police not been careful, the sponsored youths who wanted to destroy the Tari Police Station would have been injured or lost their lives.

“For that, I commend the police and military for a job well done so far.

“Amid so many constraints and challenges, including lawlessness, Hela transited from a peaceful campaign to the ballot paper and box movement to well over 200 polling stations and back, with no lives lost and no major tribal conflicts unlike in the past.

“I appeal to my people to remain calm, despite this test of patience by supporters of rival candidates who are known to be running around intoxicated and threatening people with violence and now this attempted act of sabotage.

“We know them all.

“We will deal with them through the police and courts after the elections.

“But for now, I request control and peace from my supporters.

“To the candidates who are sponsoring these acts of sabotage and violence by their supporters, it only depicts traits of the character that these persons who claim to be leaders have.”

