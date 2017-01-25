Hela budget passed

By GYNNIE KERO

THE biggest chunk of the K441.4 million budget which the Hela government passed in Tari on Friday came from development levies, Governor Francis Potape says.

Potape said the province got all its internal revenue from the multi-billion kina PNG LNG project.

The budget is made up of K155 million from Government grants, K13.4 million carry – over funds and K273 million in internal revenue.

Potape said the 2017 budget excluded an outstanding infrastructure grant of K200 million held up because of a court case.

Potape said the budget aimed to reach all the remote areas of Hela and change the face of Tari town.

Key areas of development include:

Roads and bridges – K100 million (23 per cent);

land acquisition and buildings – K100 million (23 per cent);

law and order – K20 million (five per cent);

agriculture and business – K30 million (seven per cent);

health – K20 million (five per cent);

education – K30 million (seven per cent);

growth centres and electricity – K40 million (10 per cent);

LLGs and Wards support – K10 million (2.5 per cent); and,

Sports – K7 million (1.6 per cent)

Potape said the budget allocated K3 million to start the Anderson Agiru Foundation.

He wants to complete all tasks left unfinished by the former Governor Anderson Agiru.

“The provincial government will acquire lands to increase the size of State land around Tari town,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...