Hela call-out needs better approach to be successful

The emergency call-out in the Hela is a big relief to the 300,000 who had been suffering in silence in the hands of warlords, drug addicts and criminals.

However, to fully implement this special operation successfully which would worth the tax payers’ money, the police commissioner and the national government via the chief secretary must make use of local knowledge and intelligence from the Hela police personnel.

This is because they will provide the required information on the real warlords with unlicensed firearms, rapist and other criminals.

The emergency call-out is to bring in additional forces outside of the province to assist the local police to curb the escalating law and order problems within the province.

How do the Police commissioner and chief secretary expect the foreign troops to completely carry out their tasking when they don’t know where and whom to target?

In any operation like this, it is of paramount concern that the people on the ground should be treated fairly and equally as they are the ones who will provide the information to fully execute a successful operation.

The Police commissioner and chief secretary also made a blunt decision to use hire cars for the troops during the duration of the operation.

This is a total waste of taxpayers’ money as they should have purchased vehicles to use during this operation and after winding down, the vehicles can be used by the local police.

We believe that almost 60 per cent of funds will be paid to owners of the hire car companies as there are almost more than 50 hired vehicles currently in use by the government security forces.

The people of Hela believe that this operation will not be successful if the Police commissioner and chief secretary fail to reconsider their decision to exclude the local police personnel from Tari.

God have mercy on Hela.

Voice for Peace

Tari, Hela

