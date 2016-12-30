Hela call-out to proceed

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE Government has made available K5 million to get the Hela call-out operation off the ground, according to Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari.

The Government this month allocated K11 million to send members of the security forces to the province to deal with the escalating tribal fights.

Lupari was responding yesterday to a statement by acting Police Commissioner Raphael Huafolo that the security forces would pull out of the operation if the promised funding was not forthcoming.

Lupari said K5 million of the K11 million had been made available for the operation to start.

He is also aware that Oil Search Limited will provide support such as accommodation and fuel supply for the police-military contingent.

“I wish to thank Peter Bolton and Gerea Aopi (of Oil Search) for their support,” he said.

Hualofo yesterday confirmed that they had been informed of the funding and were ready. But they needed all logistics finalised before going to Hela.

“Funding is not a problem as it is available,” he said.

“We now need to mobilise and prepare necessary logistics. We need to have all the necessary logistics required before we are deployed.”

Huafolo said Hela was a high-risk province and the troops needed full logistical support to prevent any casualties.

Huafolo said they were experts in conducting such security operations.

“We are only waiting for the logistics to execute our plan before we deploy our troops,” he said.

