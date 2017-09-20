Hela dedicates leaders as new term begins

THE Hela provincial assembly held a dedication service in Tari yesterday as they start the next five-year journey.

In attendance were Governor Philip Undialu, Tari-Pori MP James Marape and Koroba-Lake Kopiago Petrus Thomas.

Marape and Thomas are government ministers.

Komo-Magarima MP Manase Makiba conveyed his apology as he was travelling with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to New York. He is the petroleum and energy vice-minister.

Local level government presidents, leaders representing the community, youths, women, churches and public servants in Tari joined the service.

Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo was invited by the Hela provincial government to reopen the Hawa prison.

Assemblies of God Pastor Joe Murphy stressed the importance of leadership at all levels, starting with the family.

Undialu thanked the churches and asked for the people to unite irrespective of their political or tribal affiliations and work together for the betterment of Hela.

Marape said the challenge before Hela was huge “but we certainly can get things done if all levels of our society remain united — with less or no law-and-order issues”.

“Our first term from 2012 to 2017 was disturbed by court cases and law-and-order problems,” he said.

“We have started well with a peaceful election, so let us continue to promote peace.”

