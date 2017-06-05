Hela eyes smooth election

By DEMAS TIEN

HELA administrator William Bando is confident of organising a smooth and fair general election in the province for the second time.

Hela separated from Southern Highlands and was establishment as a province on May 17, 2012.

Bando said Hela was ready for the election despite criticisms of it being a crime hotspot.

“We have proved them wrong in the 2012 election and we will prove them wrong again this year,” Bando said of the critics.

He said the Hela administration had an election support of K500,000 that would be deposited into the provincial election account after clearance from the Ombudsman Commission.

Bando said provincial election managers and officials had identified polling and counting venues.

He said the committee would be carrying out election awareness tomorrow and 600 security personnel were expected to be in the province to provide security.

He urged Governor Francis Potape not to undermine his work and work by the Electoral Commission and election officials.

