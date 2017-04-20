Hela, FPDA ink K3mil deal for horticulture

HELA will pump K3 million into the development of its horticulture (fresh produce) industry over the next three years.

This is according to an agreement signed between the Hela provincial government and the Fresh Produce Development Agency in Mt Hagen on Tuesday.

“The total cost of the project is K3 million for a three-year period,” according to the agreement.

“Hela provincial government will pay FPDA the first 50 per cent of instalments in the first year, followed by 30 per cent in the second year, and remaining 20 per cent in the final year.”

According to the agreement, Hela provincial government will provide the funding necessary for implementation of the project under this MOU each year for a period of three years.

The major objectives of this agreement are:

Establish a vibrant fruit and vegetable production system in Hela;

Develop a sustainable, effective and efficient extension system to support fruits and vegetables production;

Establish effective fresh produce supply chains, connecting farmers to available markets, both locally and externally; and

Establish a farm input supply system, supporting local fresh produce industry.

