Hela government budgets K12 million for projects

THE Hela government has budgeted K12.1 million for important projects in the province, including K10 million for an administration building in Tari.

It allocated K1 million to the Agiru Foundation, K500,000 to the election committee and K600,000 to the Hela Wigmen. Administrator William Bando said the K12.1mil was from the K45 million LNG project dividend paid to the Hela government last year.

The construction of the building was halted because of the lack of funding following the death of the Governor Anderson Agiru last year.

Bando said it was important that the project was completed.

The K10mil cheque was handed over to the contractor Curtain Brothers to complete the three buildings.

Curtain Brothers general manager Justin McCain said they would complete the project. The K1 million was paid to the Agiru Foundation to complete the funeral rites.

“Mothers and people are still mourning and it is customary that this process is concluded so people can move on,” he said.

“The funds will also be used to complete his cemetery.

“K500,000 was paid to the provincial steering committee to assist in the 2017 general election.

“K600,000 was paid to the Hela Wigmen as sponsorship by the Hela governmen

