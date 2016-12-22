Hela groups keen to take up option

By GYNNIE KERO

BENEFICIARY groups are keen to take up the vendor financing option as soon as the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) is ready with the documents, Hela Governor Francis Potape says.

He said this was because the groups did not want to miss out on the dividend of US$10 million (K31.2m) if they took up the option.

He said none of the investment banks, the provincial governments and groups approached were interested in lending them the money to buy the 4.27 per cent equity in the PNG LNG project.

Potape said they could not borrow as landowners because they had not been officially “identified” in the clan vetting exercise especially in Hela.

They also did not have any direct equity with the PNG LNG project.

“The (Hela) government has already made a decision,” Potape said.

“We are waiting for KPHL to prepare the relevant instruments for us to sign.

“For the downstream and some parts of the upstream such as Kutubu, Gobe, Moran and pipeline segment 5, 6, and 7 are ready to proceed with the vendor financing.

“It’s only Hides 1 (PDL 1) and Hides 4 (PDL 7) and Angore in Hela (who still have some) in-house issues (to sort out). So we are waiting for them.

“Now that Petroleum and Energy Minister Nixon Duban has recognised the interim (committee) leadership, it would be more ideal for us (provincial government and interim committee) to sign together.

“We have to take indirect equity in the project by getting this 4.27 per cent.

“We cannot allow this opportunity to slip by.

“Under the vendor financing arrangement, the first dividend is paid this year. As soon as we sign, we get the dividend that is roughly US$10 million (K31.2m).”

Like this: Like Loading...