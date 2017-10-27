Hela hospital hailed for ‘fair’ financial statements

The Hela Provincial Hospital is among the best managed hospital’s in the country after achieving the highest commendation of an “unqualified” rating from the Auditor-General’s Office recently.

The achievement was made known to the Hela health authority during its board meeting last week after the audit of the hospital’s 2016 financial statement of accounts.

Assistant Auditor-General with the provincial and local level government audit division Jeremiah Ten told the health authority board that the “unqualified” rating was uncommon for any hospital to attain such a level of credibility in their financial statements.

“Out of the three hospitals so far audited, Hela is the only one whose 2016 financial statements were true and fairly stated,” Ten said.

Ten commended the board and senior management while presenting the auditor-general’s assessment, saying it was very encouraging to note the efforts of the board and management in ensuring this outcome was achieved.

“It’s not just an eye-opener but this is setting a standard and is the way forward for other hospitals and boards in the country.”

A visibly elated Hela health authority chairman Peter Botten described the result as a great achievement on behalf of the board members, staff and management of the hospital.

“This is such an outstanding effort and I’d like to thank the Auditor-General’s Office, the Hela PHA board and our management team for providing the support to help get us to where we are now,” Botten said.

“This is a great testimony of the dedication and teamwork that everyone has put in together and to achieve this rating in a little over 18 months since we took over the management is absolutely fantastic.”

