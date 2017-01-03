Hela leaders told: Solve conflicts

A LANDOWNER group leader in Hela has called on tribal leaders to solve the ongoing conflicts in the province.

John Ipidari, chairman of the Hunuma Incorporated Land Group in Angore, said the K11 million call-out operation in Hela would mostly be focused on ending the political and leadership struggle in the province.

“The tribal fights we have had in the past are easily resolved by tribal leaders with bows and arrows used,” he said.

Most tribal fights were over women, pig and land.”

Ipidari said such a large amount of money could not be continuously spent on one particular issue in one province only. Thus other ways of resolving the issue should be sought.

He said involving tribal leaders to resolve conflicts was the way forward.

Ipidari said tribal leaders know their people and could help to ease any tension in the community when there was trouble.

He said it was not a tribal fight anymore “but a political and leadership struggle fight to steal and defraud the State and Hela people of development funds from Waigani”.

“This can be confirmed if we sit down with tribal leaders and confirm how each of the fights we have in Hela started and how to resolve them,” he said.

“A tribal fight can only be resolved by tribal leaders.

“This is because tribal leaders respect each other, they can control members of their tribes and issues are resolved amicably with respect.”

Like this: Like Loading...