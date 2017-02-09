Hela must sort out other issues first

I READ with interest the news item on the Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) spending K100,000 on tourism in Hela.

While I appreciate the good governor and Hela leaders’ initiative to invest and promote tourism in Hela, certain events on the contrary have prompted me to raise a few questions.Firstly, Hela has always been in the lime light for many reasons, the obvious and beneficial being the PNG LNG project.

Other than that so much attention has been on lawlessness, tribal fights, killings, land disputes, disgruntled landowners and the K11m security call-out operation.

Amid all this negativity, Hela’s leaders seem optimistic to have found another way using nature to restore and bring normalcy, assume all is well, thus lure tourist to this once beautiful province.

I’m confused, baffled and left astounded thinking how on earth and what sort of mindset triggered this.

Common sense and rational thinking should take precedence.

Who in his wisdom and right mind would invite visitors to his house when his house is not in order?

Hela must not ride on goodwill with all that’s happening and the type of attitude, behaviour and situation to encourage tourism.

There is no doubt Hela boasts some of the world’s unique flora and founa.

But tourists have to be free to explore historical sites, take photos, sleep in villages, mingle with people without fear of being attacked to really appreciate its people and their rich customs and traditions.

Locals will have to adapt to having foreigners walking freely, not on buses guarded by security forces.

Tourism must be embraced by everyone and Hela is taking the right approach.

Oil and gas will soon run out but if our mindset cannot comprehend these development issues, tourism will be no different.

It is now up to Hela leaders to change their mindsets first and then their people’s.

Leaders must find amicable, long-lasting solutions to the endless problems and allowing God Almighty to be the centre of all.

Only then can we embrace and encourage tourism, otherwise Hela will face an uphill battle in tourism.

JNM

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...