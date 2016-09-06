Hela people denied right to choose

By DEMAS TIEN

PROMINENT Hela businessman and landowner leader Larry Andagali has blamed the national government for denying the “special rights” of the Hela people to elect a new governor following the death of Anderson Agiru in April.

“The court clearly identifies that special rights to be elected, or to stand for office, or to participate in the election was denied and this is a very clear example of the Government mismanaging the constitutional rights,” he said.

Andagali made these comments outside the Waigani National Court after it handed down a decision regarding an application he filed on July 27 seeking declaratory orders for his constitutional rights to vote and stand for public office and an order for a by-election for the Hela governor’s seat.

The court ruled that Andagali had the right to vote and stand for public office but his rights were denied by the Electoral Commission and the National Government for not conducting the by-election.

The court refused to order a by-election for Hela governor seat because it would be a breach of Section 106(a) of the Constitution as it would occur within the 12 month period before the next general election next year.

“I think its victory for the people of Hela,” Andagali said.

“That’s basically what I want to achieve. This declaration that the vacant (of office of the governor) occurred on the 28th April basically show that the necessary funding, after repeated request from the Electoral Commission to ask for funding in May and in June was basically left to the deaf ears of the government.”

He added that there was no formal response from the National Government explaining the funding and security issues.

“That is very disappointing to the people of Hela. That right is a special right and not ordinary right and it was denied by the government for not providing the necessary funding to conduct the election before the 27 of July. Our right was denied through mismanagement,” Andagali said.

