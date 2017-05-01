Hela people must stand up, act now

THE Government should stop influencing Hela people, and let the people themselves choose their future leaders.

In this election, new leaders with new skills, innovation and creative skills must be chosen this time or else some past good leaders must be reinstated.

In response to an article in The National, April 24 (Page 2) by Malum Nalu “Potape not in PNC list”, let me express my view that the Hela people are not in fear or favour to serve or refuse any political parties’ interest in the coming National Election.

They prefer to vote for quality leaders who could take actions and talk less for the best interest of the province.

They are tired of political instabilities and crises over the years

as there has been so many hindrances in infrastructure developments.

They now realise that so many empty promises have been made and people haven’t seen many changes in the province – Hides Gas Power Plant to light up Hela (not yet done), no proper and sealed road networks in Hela (the promise was not implemented); Tari Airport upgrading not done yet and to name a few.

The power is with people now so be patient so that we will vote for real leaders who could walk the talk but not talk the walk.

Tapurago Huliipalu Ji,

Unitech

Like this: Like Loading...