Hela police back emergency call

HELA police commander Michael Welly says he supports calls by two local MPs for the Government to declare a state-of-emergency in the province.

He said this was long overdue, given the numerous tribal fights and killings in Hela.

“I agree with the call by the provincial leaders,” Welly told The National yesterday.

“It’s about time the Government brings back manpower and logistics to pick up all ring leaders.

“There is compensation happening but justice is needed to restore normalcy.

“Committee leaders cannot come forward and testify in fear of retaliation.”

Welly said the tribal fight in Tari started last Friday after a youth was killed as payback for another killing late last year.

Despite compensation and peace being made, he said a faction converged in Tari town last Friday and murdered the youth.

Welly said a suspect was now in police custody and would be charged with wilful murder.

He issued a strong warning to people not to carry weapons as they would be arrested.

“I will not tolerate any faction coming into town (Tari) with weapons like firearms, bush knives, pocket knives or instruments that can cause bodily harm,” Welly said.

“People found with weapons will be arrested because the town is not a killing ground.”

